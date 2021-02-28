Preps round-up: Grand Valley claims triangular; Rifle beats Battle Mountain in basketball

Grand Valley hosted a triangular Saturday, taking down Glenwood Springs and Paonia in team scores.

Grand Valley 52, Paonia 28

Highlights for the Cardinals included, at 106, Teagan Jacobs recorded a fall over Noah Valdez. At 126, Hector De La Cruz recorded a fall over Jason Kuntz. At 170, Cristian Barragon recorded a fall over Kohen Booth. At 195, Issac Tigert recorded a fall over Trenton Gaston. At 195, Brayden Harper recorded a 13-1 major decision over Malachi Deck.

Grand Valley 42, Glenwood Springs 18

Highlights for the Cardinals included, at 132, Hector De La Cruz recorded an 8-1 decision over Leobardo Meraz. At 145, Derrick Medina recorded a fall over Kodiak Kellogg. At 182, Isaac Tigert recorded a 5-2 decision over Cameron Small.

Highlights for the Demons included, at 120, Nathan Sandoval recorded a fall over Philip Hoyt. At 152, Elo Garcia recorded a fall over Dominic Mendoza. At 160, JoJohn Ritter recorded a fall over Jordan Cedeno.

Coal Ridge 42, Battle Mountain 33

Coal Ridge faced off against Moffat County, Battle Mountain and Summit in a quadrangular Friday. Coal Ridge took down Battle Mountain 42-33.

Highlights for the Titans included, at 120, Cooper Thurman recording a 1:26 fall over Owen Koontz. At 126, Emjai Holder recorded a 2:26 fall over Victor Escobar. At 132, Jonathan Bolitho recorded a 2:26 fall over Gabriel O’Connell. At 138, Austin Price recorded a 5:23 fall over Tommy Johnson. At 145, Brandon Short recorded a 53-second fall over Benjamin Harrison.

Coal Ridge 15, Moffat County 57

In the same quad, Coal Ridge lost to Moffat County.

Highlights for the Titans included, at 220, Angelo Perea decisioned Daniel Cruz 9-4.

Coal Ridge 57, Summit 18

In the same quad, Coal Ridge beat Summit.

At 126, Emjai Holder recorded a 1:32 fall over Cam Fox. At 132, Jonathan Bolitho recorded a 11-10 decision over Aiden Collins. At 138, Austin Pierce recorded a 3-minute fall over Tommy Romero. At 145, Brandon Short recorded a 29-second fall over Ronen Marsteller.

Grand Valley 42, Nucla 11

Grand Valley took out Nucla during a dual at the Mustangs on Thursday.

Highlights for the Cardinals included, at 132, Hector De La Cruz recorded a 1:32 fall over Derrick VanDellen. !t 182, Brayden Harper recorded a 1:02 fall over Tim Helkey.

Rifle 42, Basalt 27

Rifle hosted Basalt Friday and took out their opponents 42-27.

Highlights for the Bears included, at 138, Bryce Rowly recorded a 1:17 fall over Paul Schenk. At 182, Grant Houser recorded a 1:30 fall over Dayton Schenk. At 126, James Webb recorded a 50-second fall over Mauricio Chagoya.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rifle 43, Battle Mountain 37

Using a 25-point first half, the Bears notched a 43-37 away win over Battle Mountain on Saturday.

Following the first half, the Bears netted 18 insurance points to seal the deal.

Rifle (4-5 overall, 3-4 league) sits in 4th place in the 4A Western Slope League. They take on Glenwood Springs away at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Grand Valley 43, Moffat County 50

Traveling to Craig on Saturday to take on Moffat County, the Cardinals suffered a 43-50 loss.

The Cardinals were outscored 21-19 in the first half. They would battle back in the second half, scoring 24 points, but the Bulldogs’ 29 points locked in the win.

Grand Valley (1-5 overall, 0-5 league) sits in 8th place in the 3A Western Slope League. They host Grand Junction 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Glenwood Springs 49, Summit 54

The Demons traveled to Frisco on Friday, lost to Summit 49-54.

Glenwood Springs outscored Summit 20-17 in the first half, but a 37-point surge in the second half led to Summit’s victory.

Glenwood Springs 47, Steamboat Springs 53

The Demons lost Saturday’s away game against Steamboat Springs 47-53.

Glenwood Springs was outscored 24-20 in the first half. They chipped in 27 points in the second half, but the Sailors’ 29 points in the last two quarters sealed the deal.

The Demons (3-8 overall, 2-7 league) sit in 5th place in the 4A Western Slope League. They host Rifle 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Roaring Fork 47, Aspen 57

Roaring Fork Valley boys hosted Aspen on Saturday, losing 47-57.

The Rams scored 25 points in the first half and 22 points in the second.

Roaring Fork (4-6 overall, 2-3 league) sits in sixth place in the 3A Western Slope League. They face Moffat County away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Valley 48, Moffat County 66

Traveling to Craig on Friday, Grand Valley lost to Moffat County 48-66.

After being outscored 40-14 in the first half, the Cardinals couldn’t stage a comeback in the second.

The Cardinals (6-5 overall, 1-3 league) are 6th in the 3A Western Slope League. They host Grand Junction at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Rifle 43, Battle Mountain 37

After being outscored 23-20 in the first half, the Bears managed to come back on the Huskies during a Saturday away game.

Rifle piled together a 17-point fourth quarter to record the win.

With the win, Rifle (8-3, 8-1) sits in first place in the 4A Western Slope League. They face Glenwood Springs away at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Glenwood Springs 48, Steamboat Springs 20

A 22-point first half led host team Glenwood Springs to their fifth win of the season.

Adding an extra 24 points in the second half, the Demons took Steamboat Springs on Friday.

With the win, Glenwood Springs (5-3 overall, 5-1 league) sits in second place in the 4A Western League. They host Rifle at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

