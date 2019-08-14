Presidential candidate Tom Steyer will speak at 16th annual AREDAY summit in Snowmass Village

IF YOU GO What: AREDAY summit When: Aug. 14-17 Where: Viceroy, Snowmass Village Cost: $350 to $1,250 Info: www.areday.net/areday-2/

Democratic presidential candidate and environmental champion Tom Steyer tops a list of 145 speakers who will share their expertise and research this week during the American Renewable Energy Day summit in Snowmass Village.

AREDAY, as the summit is known, will be held at the Viceroy Resort Aug. 14 to 17. It’s the 16th year the summit has been held in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.

Steyer will be the keynote speaker Friday at 7:30 p.m., following by a Q&A session. Tickets are available for $125 for people who aren’t registered for the summit.

Steyer recently announced his detailed plan to address climate change. If elected president, he said he would declare the climate crisis a national emergency on his first day in office. He would implement his five-pillar framework for the Justice-Centered Climate Plan with or without the support of Congress.

“He is prepared to use the emergency powers of the presidency to take on the climate crisis, protect the American people, redouble our commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, and establish our global leadership as we build a safer, more sustainable world,” said a news release from AREDAY.

The theme of this year’s summit is “The Politics of Change: Creating the New Hydrogen-Carbon Economy.”

The global phenomenon of divest-invest philanthropy will be examined at the summit. The movement has surged in recent years as an increasing number of institutions and individuals are moving their money out of fossil fuels and into climate solutions.

“In order to move the needle, we not only have to reinvest the entire divested amount, but double and triple it to reverse the rapid deterioration of the atmosphere,” said Chip Comins, found of the AREDAY Summit as well as chairman and CEO of the American Renewable Energy Institute, which stages the summit.

Registration fees for the summit range from $350 to $1,250. There are special rates for students, nonprofit organizations and government officials. Single-day rates are also available.

For the full agenda and registration, go to https://www.areday.net/areday-2.