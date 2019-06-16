Sculptor Madeline Wiener speaks at CMC today

Sculptor Madeline Wiener with “A Healing Place” which she created for the Brooks College of Health Sciences at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Madeline Wiener

Madeline Wiener’s public art stands across the globe, and June 17 the sculptor will speak at Colorado Mountain College about her craft.

The artist — who lives in Denver and carves in Marble — has been tasked with creating a sculpture for the North Landing site along Sixth Street where the former Grand Avenue Bridge once touched down.

Known widely for her series of work called “Bench People,” Wiener’s informal CMC discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in CMC’s Glenwood Center at 1402 Blake Ave. The event, which will conclude at 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Wiener studied at the New York School of Visual Arts, and her resume to date includes sculptures as near as “Flower Girl” in the Denver Botanic Gardens, which was carved from Colorado Yule Marble, to works found abroad in Scotland and India.

“I am a stone carver for many reasons. I love the physical and mental challenge of this medium. I am always seeking the most powerful and sensual form and creating the perfect tactile surface for each piece,” Wiener stated on her website madelinewiener.com.

“I enjoy bringing the viewer into the sculpture itself, either by relating through personal emotions or by literally providing an opportunity to climb or sit on/in the form. Carving stone and exploring its potential is what gives me energy.”