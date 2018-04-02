Race for four Carbondale town board seats not a pricey one

The race between five candidates for four Carbondale Board of Trustees seats that will be decided today has been a low-key affair on the financial front, compared to past town elections.

According to candidate financial reports turned into Town Clerk Cathy Derby last week, incumbent Trustees Heather Henry and Erica Sparhawk have benefited most from campaign contributions to date.

Henry, in the March 29 filing, reported just shy of $900 in contributions from individuals supporting her election campaign. Sparhawk reported the next-highest tally of contributions, taking in $490 for her campaign.

Henry, Sparhawk and the third incumbent trustee in the election field, Luis Yllanes, were all appointed in recent years to fill out terms of town board members who had resigned for various reasons. They are seeking formal election this time around. Two other candidates, Lani Kitching and April Spaulding, are the other contenders.

Balloting concludes today in the mail-ballot election. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be elected to four-year terms, and the fourth-highest vote getter will be elected to a two-year term.

Among the other three candidates, Yllanes reported no campaign contributions, but did spend $95 on advertising in the Sopris Sun newspaper. Most of the spending by Sparhawk and Henry was also for advertising in the local newspaper, and for campaign events held at different Carbondale businesses.

Candidate Spaulding reported roughly $75 in contributions to her campaign, and $67 in spending to put on a meet-the-candidate event. Kitching reported no campaign contributions or spending. And Mayor Dan Richardson, who is running unopposed for re-election, also had not contributions or spending to report.

The final post-election reports are due 30 days from today.