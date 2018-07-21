Raymond John Bourg Jr. left this earth July 11, 2018 with family at his side. Ray was born in Bridgeville Pennsylvania on Nov. 12, 1954 to Raymond John Bourg Sr. and Veronica Ewing Bourg. Ray is survived by his sister, Renee (Don) Bourg-Giarrusso, Brother Ed (Kathleen) Scott, Bernie and Lisa Windstein, and many loving nieces and nephews. Ray is preceded in death by his sister Patricia Marie and his Parents.

Ray loved his life in Colorado and loved Redstone Colorado. The proudest accomplishment of his life was being a Carbondale Firemen. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ray in Carbondale in late August. A specific date will be announced.

Arrangements entrusted to Farnum-Holt Funeral Home.