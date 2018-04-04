Regional organization to help build Silt river trail

Go to http://www.rfov.org for more information and to volunteer.

Tuesday evenings from July 24 through Aug. 21: New trail construction on Red Hill near Carbondale.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is organizing 10 trail maintenance or construction projects between Independence Pass and Rifle this summer. Volunteers are needed on the projects between May and October. Here is the full schedule:

As Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers gear up for another year of trail building, the valley-wide organization's first project will send them to the heart of Garfield County to help build the Silt River Preserve Trail.

Silt Town Administrator Pamela Woods said it's a project the town has been working on since 2011 after acquiring the 132-acre parcel off the Colorado River in 2010.

"We want to set up a walking trail throughout the property and down to the river," she explained. "We are looking to create easy access and recreation for Silt residents."

While the volunteers will be helping remove rocks and build the trail, Woods said the town won't know what the final plan for the project is until it hears back on several grant applications.

With grants applied for with Middle Colorado Watershed Council and the Aspen Valley Land Trust, Woods expects to hear back by the end of April.

She said it is a project the town has been looking at for sometime and will always be looking to improve.

Recommended Stories For You

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will help build the trail on May 5, its first volunteer work day event of 2018.

RFOV Executive Director David Hamilton said that he toured the Silt facility last year and wants to provide a nice trail and public access down the river.

He said the organization will help build a mile loop as the first phase of the project, which will allow Silt to develop the site as it sees fit.

"We want to be a more regional organization, and we haven't had much of a chance to work in Silt," he explained.

This will be RFOV's second project in the community in the organization's 23 years.

"This year we have a great public project in Silt to begin the season and one to end the season in Rifle [with another great project]," he said. "This will be one of our best years of having great projects in communities where we don't have as much of a presence as we've always wanted."

RFOV has 10 trail maintenance or construction projects planned this summer between Independence Pass and Rifle.

RFOV will also carry on its tradition of organizing ongoing Tuesday evening projects.

It will work on rerouting the Lower Plunge Trail in Aspen's Hunter Creek Valley on Tuesday evenings from June 19 through July 17, and it will build a new trail on Carbondale's Red Hill on Tuesday evenings from July 24 through Aug. 21.

RFOV will host two kick-off parties in April.

They will be at Black Dog Saloon in New Castle today and in Aspen at Hallam Lake Preserve on April 12. There will be free food and drinks at the family-friendly events.