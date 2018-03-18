Register for Re-1 early childhood and kindergarten on April 6

The Roaring Fork Schools invite parents who want to enroll their children in kindergarten or the district's early childhood program for the 2018-19 school year to register from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6. Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2018, and the early childhood program is open to all children between the ages of 12 months (and walking) and 5 years.

To register, parents should go to the school in which they plan to enroll their student on April 6 with a copy of their child's birth certificate and immunization records. Parents planning to enroll their student in full-time kindergarten should also bring a check for $367. Half-day kindergarten is at no cost to parents. No deposit is required for early childhood classes; a preschool deposit will be collected upon acceptance into the program.

This year, the Roaring Fork Schools are moving to an online registration process (available in both English and Spanish). The process is anticipated to take up to 20 minutes. The process will be quicker for those parents with all required information. Bilingual staff will be present to assist families with the process.

The district's elementary schools are:

Glenwood Springs: Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, and Riverview PK-8 School

Carbondale: Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School* (K-8)

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt: Basalt Elementary

Every elementary school has an early childhood and kindergarten program.

* The Carbondale Community School runs a separate lottery for enrollment, and the deadline to apply is March 22. More information can be found on its website at http://discovercompass.org/carbondale-community-school/admissions/

Leading up to registration, each school will host a kindergarten information night to share information about the school and the kindergarten registration process. Below are the dates for each school:

Basalt Elementary: April 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Crystal River Elementary: April 5 from 6-7 p.m.

Glenwood Springs Elementary: April 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Riverview School: April 4 from 6-7 p.m.

Sopris Elementary: April 5 at 6 p.m.

Additionally, each school will offer tours for rising kindergartners and their families on the following dates (There will be no tours the week of Spring Break.):

Basalt Elementary: every Thursday in March, at 8:30 a.m. and noon

Crystal River Elementary: every Thursday in March at 8:30 a.m.

Glenwood Springs Elementary: every Friday in March, anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call for an appointment

Riverview School: everyday in March between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Sopris Elementary: every Tuesday in March from 9-10:30 a.m.