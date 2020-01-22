RFSD kindergarten registration April 17

Registration for all students entering kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year in the Roaring Fork Schools is set to occur from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. April 17.

Children must be age 5 on or before Oct. 1, 2020 to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. Full- and half-day kindergarten is now offered at no cost to parents.

Roaring Fork District elementary schools by attendance area include:

Glenwood Springs — Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, and Riverview, a pre/kindergarten through eighth-grade school

Carbondale — Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School (a K-8 district charter school)

Basalt — Basalt Elementary School

Note that Carbondale Community School and other local non-district charter schools have a separate application process. Parents must apply for admission by April 3. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/yh827bam.

Leading up to the registration date, each school is planning to host a kindergarten information night to share information about the school and the kindergarten registration process with parents. Below are the dates for each school:

• Basalt Elementary, 5:30 p.m. April 9

• Carbondale Community School, 5 p.m. Feb. 20

• Crystal River Elementary, 5:30 p.m. April 2

• Glenwood Springs Elementary, 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 2

• Riverview School, 5:45-6:45 p.m. April 7

• Sopris Elementary, 6 p.m. April 6

Each school is also offering tours for incoming kindergarten students and their families on the following dates:

Basalt Elementary: 8:30 a.m. every Thursday, and noon Feb. 13 through March 12. Tours are also available upon request in April by calling 970-384-5801.

Carbondale Community School: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, and 8:30 a.m. Fridays starting Jan. 27 through March 13. To sign up, call Sandra at 970-963-9647.

Crystal River Elementary: 8:30 a.m. every Thursday in March. Tours in February by appointment by calling Grace at 970-384-5623.

Glenwood Springs Elementary: Every Friday in March between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a tour and chat with school leadership. To schedule an alternate time, call 970-384-5450.

Riverview School: 8:15–3 p.m. every day during March.

Sopris Elementary: 8:45–9:45 a.m. every Tuesday in March.

There will be no tours the week of Spring Break, March 19–27.

To register, parents should go to the school they plan to enroll their student in (attendance area map can be found on the RFSD website) on April 17, with a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.

The registration process will include completing forms for the upcoming school year. All paperwork will be available in both English and Spanish, and bilingual staff will be present to assist families with the process.