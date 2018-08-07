RFTA to host public meeting Thursday on mill-levy proposal

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority officials want to hear public comment on a proposed 2.65 mill property tax before deciding whether to put it on the November ballot.

A public comment meeting is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Carbondale Town Hall. Those who cannot attend can send an email with their thoughts before that time.

Officials are expected to decide at the monthly RFTA Board of Directors meeting Thursday if they will put the question on the ballot. It would be up for voters in Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle and unincorporated parts of Pitkin County and Eagle County (that are within the Roaring Fork Valley).

Send comments to info@rfta2040.com. For more information on the proposed ballot question and what it would fund, go to http://www.RFTA2040.com.