Rifle arrest leads to bribery; Glenwood Mall break-in

Rifle Police officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon from someone who said a man who had been stalking the employee of a Rifle gas station was now in the store.

Three officers went to the scene and saw a 33-year-old man talking to a female behind the counter. When the officers entered, the man "turned to the female and stated something to the effect of, really?" according to the affidavit.

The man then began walking toward the back entrance of the store, and ignored officers' calls to stop.

He eventually complied, and the officer ran the suspect's name, discovering there was a protection order forbidding him from contacting the female he had been speaking with.

The woman told officers she had noticed the man placing candy and a note on her car door. The protection order, imposed after a domestic violence incident earlier this year, forbade the man from making verbal, written or electronic contact with the woman, or visiting her place of work, according to the affidavit.

The note stated, "I'm sorry I miss you my […] bunny," the officer said in the affidavit.

The woman indicated to officers that she was relieved to learn that the suspect was being arrested for violating the protection order.

Once in the police vehicle on the way to the Garfield County jail, the man "said something to the effect of I'm going to lose my job. I'll give you money if you don't take me to jail," according to the affidavit. The officer refused, and said he could not do that. The suspect "replied, saying something to the effect of, yes you can, you can just turn your head."

The man tried again, saying something like, "I will give you a couple hundred dollars if you take me home," according to the affidavit.

The man was charged with violating the restraining order, a misdemeanor, and bribery, a felony, according to the arrest affidavit.

Glenwood Mall incident

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Glenwood Springs Police officers responded to the Glenwood Springs Mall where a fire alarm had been pulled.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed signs of forced entry and alerted dispatch, according to a police affidavit.

The police officers noticed the main entrance doors were shattered and there was a rock that may have been used to break the glass, the officer wrote in an affidavit. Another exterior door and two windows were also broken.

Four police officers began to search the building. They heard someone shouting on the north side of the building, but he wouldn't follow instructions to come out.

The officers finally located a 51-year-old man "lying down and covered up under a piece of insulation in a small utility room," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

The fire alarm had been pulled in that room as well, firefighters told the police.

Officers noted that there was an empty beer can near the entrance of the building, and one officer believes he saw the suspect with that beer can earlier in the evening, according to the affidavit.

The glass was expected to cost around $4,000 to replace, according to an employee of the mall, and the mall owners told police that wanted to press charges, according to the affidavit.

New Castle drug arrest

A New Castle Police officer was patrolling Grand River Park around 3:30 p.m. March 2 when he saw two cars running in the corner of the parking lot, one of which appeared to be empty.

The officer approached the occupied car, which had three people in it, and "observed an open can of beer at the front passenger's feet," according to an affidavit for warrantless arrest.

The officer told the passenger, a 22-year-old male, to exit the vehicle, and noticed another open container of beer. The officer also saw a phone on a jacket, balanced so the screen would be level, with white powder on the screen that had been "neatly scraped into a tight circle the size of a penny."

On-site testing showed the powder to be cocaine, and the officer reported.

The officer told the driver of the vehicle to place his hands on the steering wheel. After a moment, the driver, a 24-year-old man, "removed his hands from the wheel and made a furtive movement," after which the officer ordered him to put his hands back.

"You didn't tell me to keep them there," the driver said, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then allegedly tried to hide his keys, after which the officer placed him in handcuffs and put him in the back of the patrol car.

The rear passenger was cooperative, the officer said, but the man from the front seat was "uncooperative after being placed in handcuffs," the officer said. He put them both in the squad car and called for backup.

When a second officer arrived, he took the driver into his own car, and the man from the front seat tried to escape his handcuffs while alone in the patrol car.

The officer returned from searching the vehicle to observe the man had turned sideways, with his feet on the seat, and "had moved the handcuffs from behind his back, under his butt to behind his knees," the officer wrote.

Both men were charged with drug possession, and for having open containers of marijuana and alcohol in a vehicle. The driver was charged with criminal impersonation for giving a false name to police.

tphippen@postindependent.com