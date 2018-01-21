Rifle Chamber supports Reach Out Colorado efforts

Last year, Reach Out Colorado helped 164 families with emergency services from Rifle to Parachute. To show its appreciation, the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce presented ROC Executive Director Dave Bottroff with a check for $825 last week.

The chamber charged vendors a $25 registration fee at the Hometown Holiday Craft Fair during the holidays to go to a charity of the chamber's choosing. This year, the chamber selected ROC.

"We changed things this year with the craft fair so that we could ensure crafters invested and help a local nonprofit that is serving our community," explained Chamber President Kasey Nispel.

ROC was selected for its work in the community with emergency services, which provide financial assistance to those in need, its Totes of Hope program, designed to supplement a weekend pantry for local kids, and its Angel Tree project.

Founded in 2012, ROC serves as a resource and referral center connecting those who are down on their luck with vital services. With Totes of Hope, ROC provides Rifle students who are signed up for the free or reduced lunch program at the Garfield School District Re-2 with food packages put together by volunteers, and with Angel Tree ROC provides gifts to children during the holiday season.

At the check presentation, Nispel said that ROC is "truly making an impact on our kids." Bottroff said the money would go to emergency services for ROC.

Nispel said the Chamber will pick a different local charity next year and make it an annual part of the Hometown Holiday celebration.

"We are delighted to have this money go to a local charity," she said.

She added that ROC has had financial difficulties in the past, yet it continues to do work that the Chamber wants to support.

She added that vendors were delighted that their money was going to local charities.

The ROC board includes chair Bob Spuhler, secretary Graham Frontella, executive director Dave Bottroff, Gian-Reece Long, who handles public relations, and Jeanne Bottroff, who is in charge of grants.