Rifle High School seniors’ exit celebrated alongside principal’s departure

Rifle High School seniors gathered on the school's football field Saturday morning to turn their tassels and celebrate their hard work. For the RHS community, the day was not only a chance to say goodbye to the class of 2018, but also to Principal Todd Ellis, who will leave the school after 30 years with the district.

Despite the heat and a few tears, the 2018 graduating class collected their diplomas as they prepared to move on from the place they've called home for four years.

"It's been a pleasure to serve you class of 2018," said commencement speaker Steven Fuller.

Fuller is the school's International Baccalaureate coordinator, and he works with the graduates to get them to the next step in their lives.

He said everybody sitting on the stage had 12 years worth of accomplishments to be proud of and emphasized the importance of communication, creativity and mathematics.

Mesa County educator John Arledge will be the school's next principal. Ellis will become the assistant superintendent of the neighboring Garfield 16 School District.

Valedictorian Genevieve Miller said Ellis has "been like a father to some of us" and she thanked him and everybody who encouraged her to this point.

Miller will head to the University of Denver to further her education. She was one of 11 members of the graduating class to receive an IB Diploma.

Twelve members of the Rifle High School graduating class will enter the armed forces.