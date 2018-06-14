Rifle Police investigating possible attempted abduction
June 14, 2018
The Rifle Police Department is currently investigating a possible attempted child abduction which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a press release sent to local media.
There is no suspect at this time, according to the release.
In the meantime, police are asking citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. No additional information was released.
Trending In: Local
- No carnival for this weekend’s Strawberry Days, but lots of other activities
- Facing the challenge: Meet Corey Mineo
- Sheriff seeking three men speeding from the area of latest Vail Valley wildland fire, as the fire started
- Pitkin County officials in no rush to annex Basalt and El Jebel area
- Firefighters battle Bocco blaze to a standstill: 415 acres Sunday was still 415 acres Monday, as crews fight on
Trending Sitewide
- Body found near river identified as missing Rifle man
- Questions arise over ‘secret’ numbers associated with Glenwood Springs’ 7th Street project
- No carnival for this weekend’s Strawberry Days, but lots of other activities
- Rifle Police investigating possible attempted abduction
- Evacuated Wildernest residents ‘absolutely shocked’ how fast Buffalo Mountain Fire in Silverthorne spread