Rifle pool project closer to completion

While Rifle's Art Dague Pool project is still in the final phases of design, City Council is in the process of discussing what funding sources they may tap, after the project came in way over budget earlier this year.

Last September, Rifle voters gave the OK for the city to take out a loan of up to $6 million, with a repayment cost of not more than $9 million, principal plus interest, in a 753-317 vote.

The original concept was initially projected to cost around $5.7 million during the concept design, but once the project moved to the schematic design the numbers came back much higher.

A revised base plan was drawn up, projected to cost around $7.7 million, and by the end of this year council will decide whether to move forward with the project or not.

"I feel confident where we are at in the project and that council will move forward with it [in December]," new City Manager Scott Hahn said.

By Nov. 11, the city hopes to have the design finished for the project. By Dec. 19, council will be ready to make a decision on whether to move forward.

"This isn't looking too bad," Planning Director Nathan Lindquist said at the council workshop. "It's still stretching things, but I think it can work."

He later said that nothing is for sure and that the city will know more in the next month or two.

"We will be looking for more grants," he added.

The city has put the pool loan RFP out for bids not to exceed $6 million, according to the city's website. The loan is expected to be between $4 million and $5 million. The city is requesting proposals be submitted by next Thursday, Aug. 30. The loan provider will be awarded based on overall borrowing cost and terms most favorable to the city.

While the project design will not have all of the amenities from the original concept, the pool square footage will be considerably larger and the design team, as well as Hahn who is new to the project, expressed their confidence moving forward.

"I feel good on where we are," said Phil Vaughan, who is serving as a consultant for the city on the project. "We are doing our best to remember what priorities were listed in the community survey."