Rifle pool project wins top FMLD spring grant

Rifle's plans to build a new municipal pool complex was the top grant winner among spring recipients in the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grants.

FMLD traditional grants announced on Wednesday included $500,000 for the pool, which was approved by city voters last September, according to a Garfield FMLD news release issued Wednesday.

The city vote allowed Rifle to spend up to $6 million on the new facility. However, pricing based on the current design has come in closer to $9.5 million, according to city officials.

Recently appointed new interim City Manager Davis Farrar is currently working with the City Council and staff on options to scale back the project, with the goal to bring the costs in closer to $7 million.

The $1,093,363 awarded through five grants in the FMLD Traditional Grant Program this spring also included:

• Parachute, Diamond Avenue reconstruction – $200,000

• Glenwood Springs, School Street improvements – $175,000

• Silt, collection system improvements – $165,863

• New Castle, water jetting equipment – $52,500

The Garfield FMLD board also awarded $208,487 for nine Mini Grant projects, including: Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, utility terrain vehicle, $25,000; town of Carbondale, public park bathroom improvements, $24,150; Garfield County Public Library District, support vehicle, $25,000; Grand Valley Fire Protection District, firefighter protective equipment, $22,591; town of New Castle, VIX Ranch Park electrical upgrades, $16,060; town of Parachute, Cottonwood Park Court reconstruction, $25,000;

Rifle Housing Authority, Jackson Heights kitchen remodel, $25,000; Ross Montessori School, technology enhancements, $20,686; town of Silt, senior housing alarm system, $25,000.

FMLD funds are derived from proceeds of mineral leasing on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in Garfield County and are administered by a separate district set up by the county commissioners several years ago.

The fall 2018 grant cycle will begin in August, with award announcements anticipated in October. Details regarding the recently announced new Joint Grant Program will be announced on or around June 1, grant program officials said in a news release.