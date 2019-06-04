River District to host two State of the River meetings

The Colorado River District will host its annual State of the River meetings in Rifle and Carbondale this week.

Free and open to the public, the State of the River meetings are part of an annual series of events throughout the West Slope intended to increase public awareness of current snowpack and runoff conditions, intrastate and interstate water issues, and local watershed planning efforts on the Western Slope, according to the press release.

“We’re excited to host two State of the River meetings in Garfield County again this year,” said Zane Kessler, a spokesperson for the Colorado River District. “This is a good opportunity for folks to learn about summer water forecasts and the important planning efforts underway both here at home and throughout the Colorado River Basin.”

The Rifle State of the River meeting will be held from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Rifle Library. The meeting will feature presentations from the Colorado Division of Water Resources, the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, the Bookcliff Conservation District and the Colorado River District.

The Roaring Fork State of the River meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the next evening at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and will include presentations from the Colorado Division of Water Resources, the Roaring Fork Conservancy and the Colorado River District.