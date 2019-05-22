Roaring Fork Conservancy River Fest coming June 8

The registration deadline is May 31 for the Roaring Fork Conservancy’s 15th Annual River Float & Festival, taking place on June 8.

The conservancy invites the public to spend a morning with its staff and river ambassadors for a float of the lower Roaring Fork River. After the float, there will be a cook-out, music and an opportunity to try stand-up paddle boarding and fly fishing at Coryell Ranch near Carbondale.

Rafts and guides are being provided by Aspen Whitewater Rafting, Blazing Adventures, Blue Sky Adventures and Elk Mountain Expeditions.

Costs are:

• Float and lunch $55 / RFC members $45

• Lunch only — Adult: $35 / RFC Members $30; Youth 12 years old and younger: Free

Register before May 31 at http://www.roaringfork.org/events

For more information, call the Roaring Fork Conservancy at 970-927-1290 or visit http://www.roaringfork.org/events