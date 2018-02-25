Roaring Fork Schools open enrollment for 2018-2019

For the 2018-19 school year, the Roaring Forks Schools are asking only those students who want to attend a school at which they do not have a guaranteed seat to indicate their enrollment intent by March 23.

This procedure applies to current students who wish to change schools, as well as to new students who wish to attend a school outside of their attendance area. (See attendance area map at tinyurl.com/rfsdmap.)

This process will be a student's best chance to be enrolled at his or her desired school if not guaranteed a spot at that particular school.

The majority of students do not need to participate in the enrollment process this year. Those who do not fill out a form will be enrolled automatically in their default or projected school.

For current students, the projected school is the school a student has been attending. For transition-year students (students transitioning to the next school level, such as from elementary to middle school), the projected school is the school in the same community attendance area. For instance, a fourth-grade student at Basalt Elementary School will be automatically enrolled at Basalt Middle School for the following year. For new students, the projected school is the school in a student's attendance area.

Last year, the Roaring Fork Schools held an early open enrollment for all students to be able to plan and budget ahead due to the opening of the new Riverview School. This year, the Roaring Fork Schools' enrollment process will ensure a transparent and equitable process for students wanting to attend a school at or near capacity.

Glenwood Springs High School, in particular, is anticipated to be at or near capacity next year. Certain grade levels will be near or at capacity in several other schools throughout the district. As such, a student's best chance to enroll in his or her school of choice is to complete an intent-to-enroll form during this early window.

Forms are available online at tinyurl.com/rfsdform or in paper copy at all Roaring Fork schools and can be submitted to any Roaring Fork School or district office by March 23. All students who submit an intent-to-enroll form will be notified by April 16 of their enrollment status.

Please note that the Carbondale Community School runs a separate enrollment process. For more information about enrolling in this charter school, call 970-963-9647.