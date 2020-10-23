Ruedi Reservoir inspectors reel in highest number of mussel-contaminated watercraft in Colorado this season
Aspen Journalism
Brian Richards’ Virtual Halloween Magic Show
The Garfield County Libraries present a virtual magic show on YouTube Live featuring comic magician Brian Richards. This non-scary magic show will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and is for all ages. Be ready for both tricks and treats. Then join Richards for a special interactive meet and greet to follow on Zoom. Visit http://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events and click on the event listing to participate or get more information.
Halloween cake decorating competition for kids
Kids 4–12 can enter a cake decorating competition at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the New Castle Community Center. Each contestant will have 30 minutes to decorate their cake using provided supplies. Completed cakes will be judged. There will be a winner in two categories. Each decorator will take home their own cake. Registration is $15 at newcastlerec.com.
Bonedale Jack O’Lantern Spectacular
Stop by the Carbondale Branch Library sometime Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, and carve a pumpkin on the back patio. Pumpkins and carving supplies will be provided as supplies last. All pumpkin masterpieces will be entered into the Bonedale Jack O’Lantern Spectacular. Families can drop off their own jack o’lanterns during those dates as well. Then, from 5–7 p.m. Oct. 30, stop by the library to see all of the pumpkins lit on the patio and vote for the favorite. The top three pumpkins will win a prize. Masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.
