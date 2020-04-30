Salons, tattoo parlors prepare to reopen

Cindy Stillman owner of Creekside Salon in downtown New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

State Requirements for reopening personal services Workspaces • Employ strict hygiene guidelines and frequent sanitization procedures for all contact surfaces and tools • Ensure a minimum of 6 feet of separation between clients/customers when not directly performing service • No more than 10 people in a facility at one time, at a maximum of 50% occupancy • Post signage for employees and customers outlining good hygiene and safety measures being taken • Sanitize all financial transaction equipment after each use • Minimize in-home services by using remote alternatives (i.e. drive-through, virtual meetings, etc.) • Sanitize all service equipment (tanning beds, salon chairs, etc) after each use • Ensure a minimum of 6 feet of separation between work stations in pet-grooming facilities • Minimize contact and maintain physical distancing requirements with customers for mobile pet grooming services. Avoid entering homes when possible. Employees • Conduct symptom and temperature checks and refer symptomatic employees or families to the CDPHE Symptom Tracker • Wear mask or face covering at all times • Wear gloves (meticulous and frequent hand-washing if gloves not feasible or appropriate) • Wash hands and change gloves between customers • Change gloves between pets in all pet-grooming facilities To protect customers • Provide service by appointment only (no walk-ins or waiting lines) • Require customers to wear cloth face coverings or masks, and only perform services that can be done without a customer removing their mask. • Conduct symptom checks for customers seeking or receiving high-contact services • Provide contactless payment options (whenever possible) • Communal gathering spaces, such as locker rooms or waiting rooms, are strictly prohibited • Maintain physical distancing requirements for drop-off and pick-up of pets in pet-grooming facilities • Maintain physical distancing requirements, with no more than 10 people present at once for pet-training classes • Maintain physical distancing requirements for customers picking-up pets from pet-transporters • Allow no more than 10 customers to congregate at a time when picking-up pets from pet-transporters or at pet adoption events Source: covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home/safer-at-home-personal-services

Once again, Colorado offers more than one way to get a buzz.

Beginning next week in Garfield County, salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen.

“Personal services” businesses will accept customers under strict state requirements. In addition to haircutting establishments, tattoo parlors, dog groomers, tailors and tanning services — among others — are eligible to open.

After businesses fill out the Garfield County Business Social Distancing Plan, the county will notify them if they meet the requirements.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For some, there is excitement about returning to something closer to normal.

“I’m so excited to go back to work. I miss the customers a lot,” said Fran Hurt, a longtime stylist at Hair Depot on Railroad in Rifle.

Things will, of course, be different.

“Everyone has to wear a mask,” said Summer Scrivens, owner of Good Old Days Barbershop in Carbondale.

“We are wearing masks, and we are requiring clients to wear masks,” said Cathy Stillman, owner of Creekside Hair & Day Spa in New Castle.

“Artists will have cloth masks and will be gloved up,” said Rhonda Hunter, owner of Inkology tattoo parlor.

Scrivens is a one-woman show, so with the one-customer-per-stylist rule, she’ll be limited to one customer in the shop.

“Before there were four or five customers in the shop at the same time,” she said.

Creekside has five stations, so if each stylist has a customer that will max out the requirement of no more than 10 people per establishment.

“We used to go back and forth, with one customer under the dryer and one at the station, but we can’t do that now,” said Stillman.

They can’t wait inside, either, or line up.

“Everybody has to wait outside. We’ll have the door locked, and when we’re ready we’ll go outside and bring them in,” Stillman said.

While cleanliness is already a common practice in salons and tattoo parlors, the current rules require complete sterilization between clients.

“I’m going to take every precaution I can, though we’re already a clean industry,” said Cassandra Collins, owner of Floyds of Mayberry Barbershop in Glenwood.

“We are constantly disinfecting surfaces used, regardless of a pandemic,” said Conor Ward, owner/artist at Bonedale tattoo.

“We’ll clean chairs and everything between clients using MadaCide, which even kills hepatitis,” Hunter said.

Clients will be expected to wash or sanitize their hands before entering the business at a station provided by the business near the front door.

Bonedale Tattoo’s website says, “All clients are required to wear masks and sanitize or wash their hands upon entry.”

The state requires that all financial transaction equipment be sanitized after each use and contactless payment options be provided whenever possible.

At Creekside, “Everybody pays at each individual station, so each stylist has a credit card machine,” Stillman said. This eliminates the risk of contacting a different person to pay, she said.

The state requires that employees and customers seeking or receiving high-contact services be checked for symptoms. Ward said, “We’ll have a infrared thermometer at the door.” Hunter also will be taking clients’ temperature.

Hunter is going beyond the requirements with physical separation beyond the now-familiar six feet of distance. “We’ll have a 4-1/2-foot glass wall between clients,” she said.

Cutting, coloring and body inking will be allowed, but not all esthetician services will be.

“We won’t be able to do facials; it’s a little bit too close for comfort,” Stillman said. State requirements limit businesses to services that can be done without a customer removing their mask.

As specific as the requirements are, there will likely be a need for adjustments.

“It’s going to be a good run the first week figuring out the system and getting the rhythm right. It’s going to take a few days to fine tune,” Hurt said.

“There’ll be some grey area that we didn’t see until we’re living it,” Stillman said.

But the bottom line is to open businesses while minimizing chances of infection.

“I really believe that we need to take [COVID-19] seriously. Garfield County was not hit that hard, but I don’t want COVID coming out of my shop,” Hunter said.

cwertheim@postindependent.com