Semi crash closes road to South Canyon Landfill

A semi truck lost control Thursday afternoon and crashed on County Road 134 in South Canyon. No injuries resulted, but the accident did close the only access to the city landfill, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.

There will also be no access to the South Canyon Landfill for several hours Friday morning as crews attempt to remove the damaged vehicle. No timeframe was given for when the road would reopen.

To find out when the landfill is expected to reopen, call (970) 945-5375.