Semi crash closes road to South Canyon Landfill
December 14, 2017
A semi truck lost control Thursday afternoon and crashed on County Road 134 in South Canyon. No injuries resulted, but the accident did close the only access to the city landfill, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.
There will also be no access to the South Canyon Landfill for several hours Friday morning as crews attempt to remove the damaged vehicle. No timeframe was given for when the road would reopen.
To find out when the landfill is expected to reopen, call (970) 945-5375.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnels after fatal semi crash, lengthy road shutdown expected
- Teen in vehicular homicide sentenced to 6 years prison
- Garfield County authorities revive 2008 cold case
- Market analysis shows bleak future for natural gas prices
- Fatal crash on I-70 roils mountain traffic