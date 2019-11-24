‘Series of disturbances’ expected to bring snow to Colo. mountains, mess with holiday week travel

Weather officials are warning of difficult travel this week because of a “series of disturbances” that will start Monday and continue into Friday for western Colorado and mountain communities.

In a “special weather statement” from the National Weather Service posted late Saturday, forecasters said storms are expected to start early in the holiday week and roll through Thanksgiving Day. Officials have not put inch counts for snow totals because “there are still considerable differences in models that need to be ironed out,” according to the NWS statement.

“Regardless, conditions will not be favorable for the busy holiday travel period leading up to, during and after Thanksgiving, especially in the mountains,” the NWS said.

A winter weather advisory posted Sunday afternoon says the first storm will roll into Colorado on Monday afternoon and spread south of Interstate 70 by Monday night, including the Aspen and Snowmass Village areas.

“Snow moderate to heavy at times developing by Monday evening. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches (and) winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times over 9,500 feet,” said the advisory, which runs from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. “Near whiteout conditions are possible at times with some blowing and drifting of snow likely.”

After a break from the snow Tuesday and Wednesday but continued cold temperatures, a slow-moving storm is expected to bring more snow to the region Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day and into Friday.

The strong Pacific storm could bring widespread snowfall, with a rain and snow mix possible in the lowest valleys.

“Snowfall totals will likely be significant, particularly for the southern mountains,” the NWS said.

The highs in Aspen on Monday through Wednesday are not expected to get above freezing, and Tuesday the high is expected to be 13 degrees with an overnight low in the single digits.

While the snow will be trouble for travelers, skiers around Aspen will be looking for more terrain to open at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area, both of which opened Saturday.