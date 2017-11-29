Sexual harassment complaint filed against Sen. Baumgardner

A former legislative aide filed a sexual harassment complaint Tuesday against Republican state Sen. Randy Baumgardner.

Baumgardner's district includes Garfield County.

According to a news report by KUNC Public Radio, the anonymous woman alleges that, during the 2016 legislative session when she worked at the State Capitol, the senator repeatedly slapped and grabbed her buttocks. She said it often happened when she and the senator would walk in a corridor by the Senate Chamber.

The woman did not tell a supervisor, but told two people who also worked at the Capitol at the time.

A different woman who formerly worked as an intern had told KUNC earlier this month that she had "many uncomfortable encounters" with Baumgardner.

She had told KUNC that Baumgardner would make inappropriate comments about her to legislative aides in front of her, and also pressure her to drink with him in his office.

The complaint filed Tuesday by the anonymous woman is the first formal complaint against Baumgardner.

The senator's office listed the following statement in response to KUNC's report: "Because the reporting process is confidential, I am unable to comment on the specifics of what's being reported in the press. I trust in the process — allowing the facts to be thoroughly investigated and all sides to be heard — and ask that we not allow the media to be the final word on such matters."

Baumgardner was elected last year to his second term in the Senate, and thus is term-limited.