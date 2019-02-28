Shirley Parks resigns from Garfield Re-2 School Board

The Garfield Re-2 School District will be looking to fill its District A school board seat over the next two months, after the resignation of Shirley Parks on Feb. 12.

Parks said she wants to spend more time with family in Arizona and Pennsylvania, but added how proud she was of the many things that were accomplished for the district while she was on the board.

"I've met many teachers, principals, students and employees of the district and attended many programs in the district," she added. "I will cherish those memories."

Parks has been on the school board since Nov. 2013.

Re-2 School Board President Jay Rickstrew said that, for a lot of the school board members who have responsibilities outside of the district, "we don't make it to every event."

"Shirley has represented the school board since the day she has been on it at so many schools and events, and [has been] such a great representation of what a school board member should be," he added.

Following the resignation there will be a 60-day period to fill the position.

Those interested in applying should submit a letter of interest to the Garfield Re-2 School District, to arrive no later than 5 p.m. March 7; Attn: Jay Rickstrew, Director District A vacancy, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, CO 81650.

District A generally includes the western portion of the Garfield Re-2 School District, north of the Colorado River and west-southwest of State Highway 13, and the city of Rifle west of Whiteriver Avenue. It generally includes the neighborhoods of Palomino Park, Knollridge, Shetland Acres, Fairview Heights, Rimrock, Willow Ranch, Park Avenue, Western Heights, Mesa View Estates, the Riverview Addition, Pioneer Mesa and Kings Crown, according to the website.

Visit goo.gl/vGMG7q for a map of the boundaries.

Candidates must have lived within the boundaries of Director District A for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the appointment, be a registered voter as shown on the books of the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, be 18 years or older, and be a citizen of the United States.

For more information, call the Garfield Re-2 District Office at (970) 665-7600. The District A seat will be up for election in November 2019.

