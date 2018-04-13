Silt completes final phase of Stoney Ridge skate park

After years of careful planning, Silt welcomed its newest attraction for some of its younger residents as the town opened Stoney Ridge Skate Park last week.

"We wanted to provide a safe environment for youth," Town Administrator Pamela Woods said. "We are always looking at improving recreation for our residents."

The project was completed in three phases because of budgetary constraints, but also to ensure its progression.

The first phase was approved for 2012 with the entire project costing over $300,000.

The first phase cost just under $100,000 with an additional $25,000 spent on concrete. The second phase was signed off on and completed in 2015, costing just over $125,000. Phase three was signed off on in 2017 and just completed last week.

It cost $142,450 to complete phase three.

"The skate park was one of my original campaign promises I ran on," said Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Fleming, one of the candidates for mayor in Silt's recent election who did not win election. "Now that I won't be on the board I am excited to finally see it."

Fleming said when he first moved to Silt his wife was pregnant with their son, and he started to notice that there weren't a whole lot of things for younger folks to do around town.

"I skated as a kid, but this was never for me," Fleming said. "I just wanted to give the kids something to do."

Silt resident River Wilson, who lives blocks away from the skate park and has grown up riding it, could not be happier to see it finally complete.

"I've skated at other parks around the county, but I love my skate park," he said. "It's great to live next to a skate park."

Town officials hosted a ribbon-cutting at the skate park on Friday for residents to come celebrate the completed project.