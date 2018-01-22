Six candidates enter Basalt council race

The lineup is set for the April 3 election for three Basalt Town Council seats.

Incumbents Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum are seeking re-election, and there are four challengers: Todd Hartley, Carol Hawk, William Infante and Ryan Slack.

Incumbent Mark Kittle isn't running again. All terms are for four years.

Candidates had to turn in nomination petitions by the end of the day Monday. They have until Jan. 30 to withdraw.

Three people picked up candidate nomination petitions but didn't return them: Lem Bolanos, Chris Mullin and Rick Stevens.

Ballots will be mailed to voters the week of March 12, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling.