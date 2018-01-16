South Canyon bike trails presentation

The Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Commission will hear a presentation on the South Canyon Mountain Bike Trail plan, at 6 p.m. tonight at the Glenwood Community Center. The public is invited to listen in.

Parks and Rec is scheduled to discuss the plan and select a construction contractor following the presentation.

The trail plan will be open for public comment. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 384-6301 or stop by the Community Center for more details.