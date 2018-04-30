South Canyon cleanup effort set for Wednesday

Volunteers are needed to help cleanup parts of South Canyon from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. The event is sponsored by the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 277, in recognition of the new mountain bike trails that are currently under construction and will be opening early this summer.

Volunteers are asked to show up anytime after 5 p.m. at the Archery Range parking lot, located at the bottom of the South Canyon road (Garfield County Road 134, I-70 Exit 111). Bring work gloves and water. RFMBA will provide pizza and refreshments at dusk.

For more information about the clean-up, visit the event page [https://bit.ly/2HFDUla],or email info@rfmba.org.