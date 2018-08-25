Steve Grosz joins Glenwood’s Mountain View as second pastor in church’s 41-year history

Mountain View Church is hosting a community picnic from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2195 County Road 154, to introduce Pastor Steve Grosz and his family. Community members are invited for food and games.

For only the second time in 41 years, Mountain View Church of Glenwood Springs is welcoming a new lead pastor.

Pastor Steve Grosz, a native of Minnesota and graduate of North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago, is now leading the congregation, a little over two years after the church's founding pastor, Dave Pearson, retired.

Grosz, his wife Michelle and their 9-month-old son, Daniel, moved to the Roaring Fork Valley from northwestern Minnesota at the beginning of July.

"I was looking for a church, and we lined up denominationally with Mountain View," said Grosz from his new office at the church south of Glenwood Springs on County Road 154. Mountain View is a Baptist affiliate.

Grosz grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota and was raised in a devout Christian home, with his parents having a solid connection to the church and community.

Like a lot of young adults in college, he struggled living as a Christian and dealing with the temptations of college life.

"I felt like God was challenging me to make a choice, whether to follow him or not," Grosz said. "At some point for every church kid, you either have to make your faith your own or not. You can't coast on your parent's faith."

Grosz was studying psychology at Bemidji State University and working at a Bible camp in summer, and he wasn't sure where he was going.

"It came to a point I was asking myself what I wanted to do with my life," he said.

He was 21 years old, sitting in his dorm room, and feeling convicted.

"I grabbed my Bible, felt a clear challenge from God in my heart, and surrendered," Grosz said. "I began to ask the question, God what do you want me to do?"

Grosz decided to leave school, and move to the Twin Cities. "I liked working with kids so I began training in youth ministry."

Pastor Steve has served 17 years in various roles in church ministry, including camp and conference speaker, college pastor and 13 years as a lead pastor.

Grosz said he is looking forward to serving the Roaring Fork Valley.

"I want to continue building the community, helping people find their gifts that God has given them to bless the community," Grosz said.

Grosz believes in a contributing mindset, which helpsbring the people and the community together. He said that aligns with one of Mountain View's mottos: We are seeking to be contributors rather than consumers.

"If there are things we can do, let us know," he said. "If we can make Glenwood Springs better, let us know.

"I didn't come to Christ because somebody argued me into it, or tricked me into it," Grosz adds. "I came because God was in my heart, bringing me to a place of decision where I'll take all of you, and I was like, 'yep,'" – the best decision I ever made …"