Summer of Music organizes nonprofit

Summer of Music may not appear any differently in 2018, but changes are taking place behind the scenes.

The popular annual concert series has, in the past, been run by the city of Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. But the group is now forming its own 501(c)3.

"[It's] the same group of people pretty much it's been since the start, but under our own banner," said Chris Bank, a member of the organizing committee.

The free series, held in Two Rivers Park, is set to begin June 27 and will include six concerts. Those interested in donating may send money to P.O. Box 945, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602.