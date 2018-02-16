Summer of Music to receive $20K boost from Glenwood Springs

The new Glenwood Springs Summer of Music organization will receive $20,000 in backing from the city, same as the concert series has gotten in past years.

The money was already budgeted, in anticipation that the city may need to step in for a second straight year to organize the popular Wednesday night concert series in Two Rivers Park.

That's what happened last year after the former organizers of the event, the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, ran into financial difficulties and had to fold. The governing Glenwood Arts Council is now in rebuilding mode.

City Council on Thursday agreed to fund the new effort at the same amount as last year and to waive the estimated $4,400 in park use fees for the event.

Instead of the city having to take the lead on the concert series, the new nonprofit Glenwood Summer of Music Inc. has formed to take over the event.

One of the organizers and governing board members, Annie Olson, said the organization will have a single purpose to put on the six-concert series that will run Wednesday evenings from June 27 to Aug. 1.

The city grant will help to cover some start-up costs, plus insurance, advertising, banners, toilets and hotels and meals for the performers.

City Manager Debra Figueroa said the money had already been budgeted in anticipation of the city taking on the task again this year. Funding is also in place for another Fourth of July celebration this summer, she said.

Olson said that Summer of Music representatives would provide a financial report to City Council at the end of the concert season.

Future funding for the concert series will likely have to go through the city's Financial Advisory Board grant process.

The group is also still collecting donations from the community and will be passing the hat at concert events this summer. Those interested in donating may send money to P.O. Box 945, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602.