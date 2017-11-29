Sunlight, camera, action: local film fest begins

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue local artists and aspiring filmmakers will showcase their work tonight in the second annual Winter Stoke Film Festival.

Glenwood's show is the first of three in the film series. The second show is slated for Dec. 7 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale with the final taking place in Rifle at the Ute Theater and Events Center on Dec. 21.

While tonight's show is sold out, tickets are available online for the Carbondale show at sunlightmtn.com. The Rifle show will be free, and tickets will be available after Dec. 7.

Sponsored by Sunlight Mountain Resort and produced by the TruMedia Foundation, the film festival gives local filmmakers the chance to submit their best 1-3 minute video for free lift tickets and the Golden Boot Award.

Each show highlights different films from various members of the community and True Media Foundation's Auston Tribble said the "goal is to make each festival as local as possible."

With three shows in separate Garfield County towns, each will have its own unique audience. Tribble hopes expanding into Rifle will lead to more diverse submissions next year and in years to come.

"Rifle wanted to do something like this last year," he explained. "We think [a show at the Ute] will allow us to show more diverse films. People are interested in different things in each community. We hope more shows will lead to different visual representation of Winter Stoke."

The hope is the festival will continue to move farther down valley as it builds each year.

After receiving 13 submissions in 2016, the Winter Stoke Festival received 20 entries for judging this year.

"We want to show the community shooting their community," Tribble said.

He said most of the entries were shot on a GoPro or cellphone and feature skiing, snowmobiling and other activities only available to the local community. Two honorable mentions, both of which will be shown today, were created by kids 13 and younger.

Along with the local features, the events will include Warren Miller's "Line of Descent," which explores the ties that bind ski culture.

Each show will feature three different finalists with audience members determining the overall winner. The winner will receive a free 2017-2018 Sunlight Season Pass and all finalists will receive two free lift tickets.