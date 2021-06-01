Sunlight mini-mayor meets fundraising goal of $250 for Literacy Outreach in Glenwood Springs

Martha Fredendall, right, executive director of Literacy Outreach, accepts the check from Chef Allison and Sunlight Mini-Mayor April Carter.



The Sunlight Mountain Resort season ended earlier this spring, but 7-year-old Mini-Mayor April Carter has kept up with her campaign goals to give back to the community.

Troy Hawks, marketing director at Sunlight, said the mini-mayor youth ambassador program is in its sixth year and was designed to seek input from young people who regularly visit the mountain.

“It was really … to give voice to an otherwise unrepresented constituency of young powder hounds, you know? The 12 and under group,” Hawks said. “Prior to this they didn’t really have a voice and a say at Sunlight, but we recognized they make up a large percentage of our skiers and riders.”

On May 26, Carter delivered a giant check to the Literacy Outreach Program for $250 that she raised with her garlic chicken campaign. The lunch item was sold for only 10 Sundays out of the season, but, with 10% of the proceeds going towards Literacy Outreach, Carter was able to accomplish her financial goal.

Prior to Carter, Hawks said there were other mini-mayors who held fundraisers to benefit the larger community, including an installation of sunscreen stations at the mountain and a campaign to promote gardening and advocating for the planet.

“We didn’t really lean in on what they could do or should do, but the mini-mayors have always come to the table with acts of goodwill. … It’s almost always tied to a food item. … They win their people over through their stomachs,” Hawks said.

In an email, Hawks thanked food and beverage director Allison Rydin, who prepared every serving of creamy garlic chicken, and all visitors to Sunlight who enjoyed a plate.

April Carter, Sunlight's mini-mayor for the 2020-21 season.



In a previous interview with the Post Independent, Carter explained that her inspiration for the added menu item started at home.

“It’s really good and yummy. My dad makes it very good,” Carter said, on why she wanted to bring creamy garlic chicken to Sunlight. “I think Dad’s is the best.”

Carter’s term will continue until Oct. 1, when children ages 12 and under who are interested in running for the 2021-22 election can begin uploading their profiles for mini-mayor.

Those who are interested in running should stay tuned for more details and keep Carter in mind as an example of a young person who has the power to make real change thanks to the platform that comes with the position, Hawks said.

“She was just a fantastic mini-mayor, and really it’s been a rewarding campaign to be a part of. Each year we get to meet a new mini-mayor and, of course, their family as well. … We can’t wait for next year’s campaign,” Hawks said.

Reporter Jessica Peterson can be reached at 970-279-3462 or jpeterson@postindependent.com.