Sunlight Mountain Resort to host Easter sunrise service on closing day

Sunlight Mountain Resort will hold an Easter sunrise service on April 1, which is also the resort's closing day.

The service requires a season pass or lift ticket and is for skiers and snowboarders only, as there are not lift accommodations for foot passengers or snowshoers.

Skiers and riders will be able to load the Tercero lift at 8:30 a.m. From there, they will load the Primo lift to the top of the mountain, and then follow the service road to the south side of the mountain facing Mt. Sopris.

The resort will offer two lift tickets for $80 during its final week of the season. They are available for purchase online beginning today.

Closing day will also include beach volleyball, music and a sale on skis, snowboards and apparel.

Learn more and purchase lift tickets at sunlightmtn.com.