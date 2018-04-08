Superheroes of Spellebration celebrate successful event

Spellebration ComicCon took over the Hotel Colorado on Friday, April 6, as costumed teams competed for top spelling honors. There was a record number of 33 teams, each representing a sponsoring business or organization. Arch-villains Joker, Riddler, Poison Ivy and Catwoman all made appearances.

The Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus team of spellers successfully defended their title from last year. The Zig Zags — Heather Exby, Kevin Cote and Virginia Nicolai — zagged their way to first by correctly spelling suzerain and carrefour to win.

Veteran spellers Gloria Farmer, Suzanne Kirch and Emma Axelson made up the Spell Busters team, sponsored by Colorado Mountain College, Glenwood Center. They battled ghosts and spelling demons to take second place.

Third place in the spelling contest went to Wonderwomans' Kiwanians, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glenwood Springs. Spellers were Bill Swigert, Ted Doll and Breanna McCallum.

Deb Cutter, Blair Lowery and Ruth Sante shuffled their way to the best costume award as the Incredible Wheezing Wonders, sponsored by Jim English.

The Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs, aka the Comic Strippers (Sharon Young, Carter Barger and Steve Swanson) were recognized for earning the most money to support Literacy Outreach and the CMC Learning Labs. The two organizations provide on-on-one tutoring for students learning English.