Surrounding communities come together for New Castle market

Here at the New Castle Community Market we are very excited that residents not only from New Castle but also from our surrounding communities are coming and supporting our market.

We had a fabulous turnout for our first wine and beer sampling sponsored by Spirits Downtown New Castle Liquors. It was a great success. People came together for fun, relaxation and a chance to taste a great variety of wine and beer.

We have Juicy Acres coming with their yummy Palisade peaches, a sweet treat from Upper Crust Bakery and some great pickles and relishes from Blazin K. KO Tamales are very tasty with Maria's homemade salsa. Look for our organic greens and herbs from Abundant Terrace Earth. Kaleb's Katch will be here with fantastic salmon wraps and his variety of halibut steaks, shrimp and scallops.

Also indulge yourself with therapeutic essential oils at the Doterra booth and get a massage with those wonderful hands of Victoria Serna.

This week's music is Guilty Pleasure, a mix of classic rock and originals.

There is always something new to find at our market. Don't forget to purchase a ticket for $1 for our weekly drawings that have several nice prizes to win. Bring a chair and come and sit under our shady trees and enjoy all that New Castle has to offer. You will not be disappointed. See you there at Burning Mountain Park in Downtown New Castle from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The market does accept the SNAP/EBT and WIC market bucks.