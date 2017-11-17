Thanks from the Kennedy family

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, was a sad day at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, as family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of two remarkable young people: our son Hayden Kennedy, a Carbondale native and CRMS graduate, and his partner Inge Perkins, from Bozeman, Montana.

Both died as the result of an avalanche in the southern Madison Mountains near Bozeman, Montana, on Oct. 7. Inge's body was recovered by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center at the base of Mount Imp on Oct. 9. Hayden survived the avalanche but not the unbearable loss of his partner. He chose to end his life, a decision we sorrowfully respect.

Hayden and Inge touched many lives, and a thousand of you joined us at CRMS on a blustery afternoon to celebrate their compassion, humility and independence, their embrace of the challenges of life, and their deep love for their community and the wild places we share. Many more were with us in spirit. We laughed and cried, shared stories and pictures, hugged and broke bread together.

We want to thank the countless friends and family who donated their time and energy to make this tribute so special. So many of you have been unwavering in your love and support these last few weeks. In particular, we'd like to thank Lisa Dawson, Sarah Jane Johnson, Julie Oldham, Sarah Uhl and Tracy Wilson for their incredible work in putting the memorial together; Heather and Franz Froelicher for rallying the troops to make the sage bundles; and all of Hayden's loving Carbondale moms for the baked goods.

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the many organizations that generously contributed to making this memorial a special one:

5Point Adventure Film Festival, the Access Fund, Alchemy Audio Visual Concert Systems, Anson Fogel, Aspen Skiing Co., Bethel Party Rentals, Black Diamond Equipment, Carbondale Arts, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Dos Gringos Burritos, El Pollo Rico, Erin's Acres, Louis Swiss Pastries, Marble Distilling Company, Mountain Waste & Recycling, Patagonia, Peppino's Pizza, Rainy Day Designs, Roaring Fork Beer Co., Sarah-Jane Johnson Public Relations, Slow Groovin' BBQ, Sopris Liquor and Wine, Suerte Tequila, The Beat, The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Wagner Rents.

Recommended Stories For You

In Hayden's memory, the Kennedy family along with the Access Fund, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia have established a fund to fight for the preservation of public lands, a cause Hayden cared for deeply. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider donating to this important national cause. For more information please go to http://www.haydenfund.org.

— Julie and Michael Kennedy

Carbondale