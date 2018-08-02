The Gear Junkie: Headsweats launches performance tees

Headsweats is a brand known for its breathable, sweat-wicking hats. They have an absorbing fabric built in, making the low-profile lids a favorite in endurance sports.

This month, the company announced its acquisition by textile giant Intradeco. The Miami-based company has 7,000 employees worldwide and produces high-tech shirts.

A few things make the upcoming Headsweats shirts stand out: Fully-sublimated dyed fabric allows edge-to-edge graphics on lightweight polyester. The process embeds permanent color into the fabric, eliminating fading or the crinkling of printed-on graphics.

Headsweats adds its own touch with a subtle collar feature. Like its eponymous hats, the tech tees have a strip of fabric made to help mitigate sweat. And the neck tape resists chafing and adds comfort while on the move.

The shirts are tag-less and made of lightweight polyester with minimal seams. There is mesh on the back of some models for more breathability.

Pricing is another callout. Wholesale costs range from about $4 to $12. Consumers will pay more, but Headsweats said MSRPs will be far below industry averages "for the same or better quality shirt."

Recommended Stories For You

Headsweats will introduce the line this summer. They come in men's, women's, and youth sizing and are sold in bulk to brands, event organizers and clubs. Some consumer models may soon be for sale on Headsweats.com.

Intradeco, a vertical-manufacturing company, offers unique advantages for an upstart shirt division. It owns factories and facilities around the Western Hemisphere, with staff for merchandising, design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting, sewing and distribution.

Watch for Headsweats shirts at events and races in the coming months. The performance tees are a significant upgrade from the humble, sometimes cheap cotton shirts given out at events for years.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.