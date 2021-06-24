The Return of ‘90s Movie Night to downtown Glenwood Springs

The City of Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation department is once again putting on the family-friendly ’90s Movie Night at Bethel Plaza.

The family friendly event is back after taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic. The event this year will run every single Thursday from July 1 to Aug. 12 with the movie starting at 8 p.m. sharp. The movies will be shown on a screen 9-feet by 12-feet.

The lights within the plaza will be dimmed to ensure that the screen can be properly seen by all audience members. The event is free but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, sweatshirts and movie snacks.

“People are looking for more events coming out of the valley.” Patrick Miller from the City of Glenwood said in response to why he thinks ’90s Movie Night is unique. “More and more people are still trying to get out after the pandemic. The movie night gets people out and brings them downtown to see the unique shops or restaurants.”

The City of Glenwood has put together a blockbuster list of family friendly ’90s movies to screen throughout the summer starting with “Cool Runnings” (1993) on July 1. After the inaugural opening night, the iconic Pixar film, “Toy Story” (1996) will be shown on July 8th followed by “Hook” (1991), “A Bug’s Life” (1998), “Angels in the Outfield” (1994), “Mulan” (1998), and “The Mighty Ducks” (1992).