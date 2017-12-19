Three CMC photography students win international awards

Three Colorado Mountain College professional photography students have received high praise for their work from the international College Photographer of the Year contest.

The contest received thousands of entries this year from over 600 students worldwide. Seven judges, from National Geographic magazine to Nikon, gathered at the University of Missouri during four days in November to select the winning images.

Receiving a Bronze prize in the Interpretive Eye category was Claire Clarke's "The Gateway." Clarke is working toward an associate degree in professional photography. She captured her image at Cap K Ranch up the Fryingpan River near Basalt.

"A Dedication to Bridger Reese," by current full-time CMC professional photography student Lynzee Dorrenbacher, won an Award of Excellence in the Sports Features category. Dorrenbacher took the shot at a high school football game in Akron, Colo., as players carried the jersey of a teammate who was severely injured during a game.

Shannon Outing captured her image, "Sunrise on the Marsh," while fly fishing for redfish in Venice, Louisiana, which earned an Award of Excellence in the Interpretive Eye category. Outing graduated from CMC's professional photography program last summer.

The college's professional photography program is under the umbrella of CMC's Isaacson School for New Media.