Three Roaring Fork Valley dispensaries burglarized Saturday night

Three marijuana dispensaries in Basalt and Carbondale were targeted late Saturday night by vandals or would-be burglars, law enforcement sources said.

The incidents all occurred within about an hour, starting at 10:11 p.m., when someone threw an object through a front window at the Roots Rx store in Basalt on Southside Drive, said Michael Buglione, a supervisor with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Basalt police officers later learned from video surveillance that two men broke the glass door that leads to the businesses in the complex, including Roots Rx, said Sgt. Aaron Munch of the Basalt Police Department. The video showed two men, possibly wearing pillow cases over their heads, enter the building to try to get into Roots Rx, but the door was locked, he said. The two men then left the building, Munch said.

Less than 20 minutes later — at 10:28 p.m. — someone broke the front window to Aspen Roaring Fork Wellness in Holland Hills, Buglione said. An employee of the business later told sheriff's deputies the room where marijuana is kept was not burglarized, he said.

It was not clear if anything was taken from that dispensary, Buglione said.

Then at 11:09 p.m., a marijuana dispensary in Carbondale — the name of the business was not available Sunday evening — was burglarized, he said. Video surveillance from that business showed two males 17 to 22 years old throwing rocks through the dispensary's front window, Buglione said.

Clothing worn by the two men matches the clothing worn by the two men in the Roots Rx incident, Munch said.

A Carbondale police officer working Sunday declined to release information about the burglary, including the name of the dispensary.