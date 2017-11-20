Top-to-bottom skiing at Aspen Mountain on Thanksgiving, Skico says

Get ready for turkey day turns.

Top-to-bottom skiing will be offered at Aspen Mountain on opening day Thursday while limited terrain will be open at Snowmass, according to Aspen Skiing Co.

"Get out there, take a few runs, see your friends," said Jeff Hanle, Skico vice president of communications, on Monday.

The Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express chairlift will open Thursday at Aspen Mountain, Hanle said. Details will be announced today about the terrain opening on the upper mountain.

The top of the mountain was covered with as much as 13 inches of snow in Friday night's storm. Snowmaking covers the area from the Deer Park trail above the lower terminal of the Ajax Express chairlift down to the base. Spar Gulch will be open to provide access to Little Nell and the base.

Hanle said snowcats will move snow around in the upper terrain to provide the best coverage.

At Snowmass, the Elk Meadows beginner area will open as well as Fanny Hill between the Snowmass Village Mall and Base Village.

"We need a couple of more nights of snowmaking before we get to the midpoint of Village Express," Hanle said, referring to the six-passenger chairlift out of the base and up Fanny Hill.

The Elk Camp Gondola will offer free rides for foot passengers only. Skiers and snowboards must pay for a ride. The price of a single-day lift ticket as well as the specifics on terrain will be announced Tuesday.