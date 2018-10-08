Torres column: Eat real food, pure water to lose weight, be healthy

I have been conducting research about food, and many professionals such as George Aisman (RD), Colin Campbell (biochemist and author), Jane Plant (PhD and author), Anthony Robins and Michael Pollan usually recommend the same pattern of eating to prevent cancer and of course obtain the desired weight you have always been looking for.

Here I am going to summarize a couple of points important for your weight loss.

Oxygen is necessary to keep metabolism high and keep our cardiovascular and lymph systems clean. To deliver the necessary oxygen your body needs, cardiovascular and muscular training, meditation and breathing properly is important.

Water is a nutrient that the human body needs to survive and stay healthy. The body is 80 percent water. A 5-8 percent decrease in water can cause fatigue and dizziness. Over 10 percent can cause physical and mental deterioration. When the body loses 15-25 percent of water, it can be fatal. To hydrate the body, drink water free of any chemicals or added minerals. Listen to your body in regard to hydration. The best way to stay hydrated is to eat foods high in water content, which are also good cleansing foods. Fruits, vegetables and sprouts are foods high in water content.

Overeating shortens a person's lifespan. Overeating is a factor of obesity, diabetes and other metabolic problems. Portion control is an easy habit to practice when people understand the reasons why they overeat. Overeating can be a side effect from not eating on a regular schedule or eating emotionally.

Processed sugars are a contributor to obesity and other metabolic diseases. Fruits contain natural sugars that contribute to good health, the best form of sugar that can be eaten. Fruits have many positive effects in the body, including helping the individual achieve a healthy body weight.

Animal protein is not needed for the human body to stay healthy. However, many people like meat. I think it is OK to eat meat, but with the awareness of the portions that we eat every day. Eating meat once a day is what I recommend. In addition, find local meat, free of hormones and antibiotics. If it is beef it should be grassfed.

Now it is time to talk about the last point. Buy real food — everything else has the potential to develop a disease in your body and increase your body weight. Real foods are everything closest to the natural state: fruits, vegetables, grains, sprouts and meats. Keep in mind that these products can be manipulated by humans by using pesticides, hormones, antibiotics and other harmful substances. Most packaged food has preservatives, chemicals, high fructose corn syrup, and other ingredients that are not meant to be eaten. One of the recommendations I give is to cook at home. When you cook at home, you know what ingredients you are using; you don't use high fructose corn syrup or any other preservatives or chemicals, right? I don't think it is bad to eat a pastry or piece of cake on special occasions (once a week or so) if you make it at home or you are sure that the ingredients are natural, which will lead you to buy locally. Mother Earth has provided us with the nutrients that we need. Real foods are not harmful. The problem is when we eat things that are not made to be eaten.

Following these recommendations will aid you in achieving your weight loss goals and have a healthier lifestyle. I'm only one source to your health. There are many professionals that are available to help you have a healthier lifestyle. Continue with your own research and don't forget to meditate any information you acquired.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.