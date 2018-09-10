Torres column: Having a purpose gives meaning to life

How strong is the power of direction? How can a purpose change your life? Does a goal give a sense of living to your life?

When I was younger and I had no direction, I remember getting up late every day, playing video games, surfing on the computer, or cruising in my car. My life had no meaning. I spent a lot of time washing my car, talking to my friends and really doing nothing productive. Being unable to walk for at least four weeks recently reminded me of this.

There is no meaning in life without a purpose. Many of us wake up just living and doing, often because we have responsibilities or because we are looking just for pleasures. This is why many of us can't find our happiness.

Having a purpose and setting up goals to see how my life is changing, how I am helping to change other people's lives, and how I can improve the world give me all the motivation and passion to continue moving forward. Life makes sense.

Now I understand how people who have created something are very happy about it, not because of the creation itself but because of what it is doing to help others.

Setting goals gives excitement to life, especially when getting out of the comfort zone and doing something different. Life becomes boring doing the same routine without any challenge. This is one of the reasons people like to travel, to go on vacation, spend weekends out of town, go party and try something new. And there is nothing wrong with it. However, I find it more fulfilling to risk my sense of security and continue moving forward by creating. I have some level of fulfillment when I challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone. It is rewarding looking back and seeing what that challenge has made me.

Goal setting plays a huge role here because I write and go back to my goals every week to find out what I have achieved and what I have not and why. Is it my fault? Am I procrastinating? Am I waiting for someone else's decision? Is it the capital? I can't seem to get the resources? Is it not the right time? Am I too busy with other projects? Why haven't I achieved my goals?

During that four weeks I would wake up (if I slept at all) thinking about my limitations, thinking about who I used to be and how I used to waste time. Not having anything to aim for made my day depressing. The truth is that having a purpose gives me the courage to just go day by day knowing that one day I will be charging towards my goals.

If you are in the same situation I was, I don't blame you. I needed to suffer before I could find my purpose. Many people tried to tell me about how I could live my life, but I ignored everyone. What did they know about my life? However, my goal here is only to help you spark your life by making your days more exciting and start reaching for your dreams. It is important to know that you can achieve your dreams no matter your age, gender, race, religion, etc.

The power of purpose, goal setting and sense of direction will give you the desire to wake up to continue living every day with excitement.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.