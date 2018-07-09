Torres column: It’s what you do after the event that matters

An event is an occurrence happening at a determinable time and place (I got the definition online). Events can be negative or positive, and I believe events are always good. It all depends upon your perception of the event. For example, dislocating my knee was good because I learned deeply how the knee works, I can relate to others who get the same surgery, and I can help them to overcome such injury. Knee dislocation seems negative, but I turned it positive.

Events can take advancement and time from our lives or add advancement and time to our lives. For instance, paying for my surgery required money that took time from my life to earn. At the same time it paused my goals, and I needed to start my fitness level almost from the beginning. This is not bad, but it took time and advancement from my life.

Death is an event. It is negative for many people but positive for many others. It is painful to lose a family member, but at the same time it can make people be aware or push them to change to a better life. I read the story of a young man who was drinking and driving with his friends. He got into a car accident, killing one of his friends and sending the rest of them to the hospital. Now he is spending years in prison for vehicular homicide.

The event was the car accident. This can become positive by making families aware of why alcohol is so dangerous. Other young men and families can turn their lives around by being against alcohol, improving the community and saving lives. The truth is that now this young man has lost time and advancement in his life.

Let's go back a little bit. Let's say that this young man made a different decision, and instead of getting into alcohol and partying he put all the energy into studying and being the best he could be. He might have become a heart surgeon, a lawyer, a chemist, a philanthropist, the next star or anything that could add value to the community and his family.

But he chose a different path delivering a different event, changing the course of his life completely.

A decision makes an event, this is my point.

Mother Teresa, for example, had it easy after becoming a sister. She was very comfortable as a sister at the Catholic Church. One day she suffered so much from seeing the poor die. She was about to take the train to Calcutta when a man yelled, "I am thirsty." She went back to help the man lying on the floor, and he died in her arms. That was the "moment of change," the event. She made miracles after that. She could have continued teaching from the church and had a comfortable life.

Bill Wilson had a rough life. Dad and mom left him when he was young. His loved one died after a surgery, and he could find peace only in alcohol. He lost his career, his reputation and on many occasions his freedom because of alcohol. People around him wanted to help him, but no one knew how. He was destined to either die of alcoholism or live under supervision. It was not until he cried out loud to God that he started to rehab. Allowing himself to cry was the "moment of change," an event that he took to free himself from alcohol. After this he met another rehab alcoholic named Bob Smith, and they created AA.

There are many people with similar stories, such as Abraham Lincoln, Tony Robbins, Jim Rohn and Buddha.

After a tragedy many people find the good in themselves and make the right decisions to be happy. I also suffered before I changed. An event happened, and the moment of truth revealed itself in my head. I started to make better decisions. Tragedies happen to everyone. You are not the only one. These tragedies are not reserved for you and only you. They happen to everyone. I am one of them. The truth is what you are going to do after it happens.

I just thought of a joke I heard no too long ago: On a rainy day two salesmen look out the window. One of them said, "What a terrible day to make sales. I better stay home." The other salesman saw the same storm and said, "These are good times to make sales. Everyone stays home, especially the salesmen."

You see, the truth is not the event but what you do afterwards. You have the power to change anytime at any event. What you believe about events will enslave you or empower you. Losing weight can be part of your change and your decisions; so can your finances, relationship, career, health and happiness. It is your life. You can feel happy by making a change in yourself, or you can waste time making the wrong decisions.

It is what you decide to do after the event that matters. Choose wisely.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.