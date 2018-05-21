Torres column: Nine tools for weight loss (or life)

If you want to successfully fly an airplane, you first need to learn how to fly the airplane. I don't think you can just jump in and give it a try.

I would say the same about visiting a new place. If you want to get there safely and actually be there on time, you may need instructions from a friend who was there before, a GPS or a map.

We need instructions to do everything successfully; even the things that come to us naturally such as talking require instructions and practice. Someone else taught us how to do it. The better the teacher the faster and better the results.

Weight loss is no exception, and because I have been helping lots of people in the valley reach their goals, I have learned a lot of useful tools that I want to share with you for getting in shape. I promise you if you follow these nine tools, you will lose weight, get a nice body and keep it forever young.

The secret of getting ahead is getting started

I read that somewhere, and I don't remember who I should credit this to. The truth is that if you want to see results soon, you must make up your mind and start now. Leaving it for tomorrow will only prolong it because usually tomorrow becomes next week, next month or next year.

You never fail, you learn

It is hard for many people to get back on track in a weight loss routine or fitness routine when they have tried a couple of times and have not seen results and things simply did not come out the way they wanted. Maybe there was an injury, a negative experience with other people at the gym or a bad relationship with the trainer. There will be always these types of things. However, this is not a sign to give up.

This is an experience to learn from and move on. Maybe the exercise form was incorrectly learned or taught or you were distracted and got hurt. Maybe people are in their own world and they are not trying to be rude, they just had a bad day; or maybe there is another facility where people are nicer that you can try. Thank god there are so many personal trainers. There is one for each taste and need. You don't have to stick with one. Learn from the experience and move on.

Incentive

When you lose fat and see the change in your body, appreciate that and don't focus on what you have not achieved yet. Instead reward yourself by going to the hot springs, getting a massage or buying new clothes. On the other hand, if you don't lose any fat or you gain more, make sure you know that you did not work hard enough. Make it painful for yourself and understand that it was a mistake. However, once you know that you made a mistake, let it go, get back on track, and feel the passion coming from your mistake that will now help you get great results.

Break all complex tasks into small tasks

The other day my girlfriend's car was parked next to my car, and our three dogs were in her car. I needed to transfer them to my car, so I opened her door and my door. I asked them to get in the other car. Max was the first to think about it but got it right away. He jumped down to the ground and then up to the other car. It was harder for Ashes and Pelon to figure it out. They wanted to jump from car to car. While Max broke such a "complex" task into pieces, Ashes and Pelon wanted to eat the whole elephant with one bite. You have a long way to get a fit body. Don't make it too complex — find the basics of your eating habits and exercise. Eating whole foods and starting with walking is not complex. You don't have to follow the fad diet or start with a structured weight lifting program. You may progress there, but the point is to break the complex task into simple ones.

One thing at a time and everything will flow smoothly

Be patient. When you are doing everything that is in your hands, everything will fall into place. Results don't come overnight. Results will come at the right time. When we try to force things or get them faster, they never happen. Do your best and wait for the magic to happen.

Destiny chooses our parents; we choose our friends

Another great quote that I can't remember who said. You are an ambitious person. If you are waiting for everyone to support you, you may stay like that for your whole life. There are many people that don't want you to change, but not because they are bad people. They simply don't want to stay behind, and they don't want to change, and it's easier for them to try to stop you than work to your level. Find the right people who are doing what you want to achieve and let them help you. They want to see you succeed.

Go Pro

Many of us feel intimidated because we've never gone for a run, lifted weights, biked, hiked or been active. We focus on what other people are going to think about us. Everyone started somewhere; no one was born doing it. Get your exercise outfit and act like a pro and learn as you go along or hire someone who can teach you.

Keep your promises

I am not sure about you, but I pray every day no matter what. However, when I am in more need is when I pray the most. When I want something to happen in my life and I need an immediate or desperate change and I can't find an exit, I always make a deal with God. I don't forget about my deal, and I honor God. If you asked for help and made a promise, make sure you keep your promise.

There is no end

Weight loss is not a trend, and it can't be accomplished with pills, surgeries, lotions, magic tricks, wraps or any other fast method. Weight loss and being fit is a lifestyle. It can't be done for only one month, one year or 10 years. The road to weight loss has no end.

There you have the nine tools. Put them into practice and wait for your body to change. Everything takes time, but it's worth the time. Remember that you will get the body of your dreams thanks to the reasons you have to change your body. Before starting to practice these tools, I recommend you go back to the reason you want to transform your body. The reason will give you the motivation to get momentum.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.