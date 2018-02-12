Torres column: Perception has a great deal to do with success

In life, we find people who succeed in their goals and others who will try but fail. To be more specific, less than 8 percent of people will succeed in their weight loss goals. There are people who have everything going for them to succeed in their weight loss goals yet fail. Then there are those who have significant obstacles to overcome yet succeed.

What's the difference between these two types of people? The consequences obviously are not a factor. Sidike Conde is a great example: With no legs he could achieve more than people with legs. The way people perceive life is the biggest reason they succeed or fail.

I was talking to my landlord the other day, and she was telling me how some tenants are full of excuses. Even though they have the opportunity to handle things under good circumstances, they prefer to leave everything to the last minute and come up with all types of excuses. Interestingly enough we are all full of excuses. We blame anyone and/or everything, but we don't take responsibility for our own life decisions.

Here, let me illustrate with two different people and the same situation: One is doing her best to lift weights and get out of her comfort zone. Every time she is squatting she thinks, "The burn and the pain will help me get my legs and butt toned and lose fat. I can do this: no problem. I have done it before. I like this feeling of accomplishment." When she is running, she tells herself, "Running is only for the strong, and I'm strong. I can run 20 miles. My body was made to run." When she chooses to eat the right foods, her inner thoughts are, "My life is healthier with these foods. Healthy foods are the best energy I can consume for my body."

In contrast, the second person when she is squatting says, "Oh no, this is very difficult. My legs are killing me. I can't do this. I will never get what I want. I should stop now." She comments to herself while running, "It seems too long. My body can't handle the running. I better walk because running does not feel comfortable." When she chooses what to eat she says, "I will only eat processed foods once. Why should I cook when there is food that is already made? Processed foods are the easiest thing to eat, and I don't care about my health anyway, because I will still someday die."

Can you feel the joy of one of them and the pain of the other? If you picture these two people, I would hope that you would want to be the first example. I could be wrong. Maybe you would want to be example number two and continue making excuses? I know you are smarter than that. Anyway, did you notice that these people were affected differently by how they perceived the same events? The reality is that you create your reality. You are the one who decides if it is painful or enjoyable. How do you perceive events?

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.