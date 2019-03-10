Torres column: Reaching your goals takes discipline

"Kalyn" recently started an exercise program. Her stomach is getting smaller, and her body is getting firmer. She has tried different programs and gyms in the past, but the difference this time is "discipline."

She said no one had taught her the power of being disciplined and dedicated. Many fitness practitioners had put her on supplements and sold her other products, but they never taught her that results will come from dedication. She also said that she was exercising daily but not seeing the results she wanted.

Exercising is a good habit to adopt, but the problem is when people think it is the only habit they need to embrace. Many people exercise rigorously every day over a long period of time and still don't see the results they want.

So here is the reason why many of our members get results.

Back when you were in school you probably noticed that there were always a couple of people who shone and were the smartest. Maybe you were one of them. You know why they were ahead of everyone? Was it genetic? Did they have special abilities? Were they born with extra knowledge? No. The reality is that they did something that others did not: homework.

People who get good grades or results do homework. They love to spend their time with productive activities that will help them achieve their goals. The reason they enjoy putting the extra time in homework is because they focus on the results they will get.

This idea of homework is a useful tool. Start by creating a detailed plan (with the help of an expert) that you need to perform at home, with the understanding that weight loss and optimum fitness is practiced not only at the gym but at home and in many other areas of their lives.

Any decision made daily will contribute to your goal. Let me say it again: Any decision you make daily will contribute to your goal.

So it's very simple:

Wake up early and set aside one hour to think and plan your day, every day. Do your homework — plan your exercise routine, your meals, your cooking, your shopping, your chores and everything you can think of. Plan your week, and set up monthly goals. Pretend that you have an exam that you need to pass no matter what. I'll promise you will get results, and you will be more efficient and save time.

After a month you will see how all the things you've done in the gym and at home are helping you to get fit.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.