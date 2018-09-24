Torres column: Six tools to achieve weight loss

Succeeding at weight loss is a lifestyle. And to make weight loss a lifestyle, you'll need tools to help you stick to your goals, tools that research has shown to be effective. Here are six tools that will help you to achieve healthy weight loss.

Know your vision

You should know how much weight you want to lose. Simply proclaiming "I want to lose weight" is not enough. You need a specific number, such as, "I'm going to lose 10 pounds."

Planning and Preparation

Plan your day with daily goals. You should know what you are doing and not doing every day to manage the goal you have set. Planning your meals and exercise program and dedicating specific times for them will make sure your behavior and your vision are on the same track.

Professional accountability

Have a professional guide you towards the right paths and help you be accountable to your goals. Asking your doctor, dietitian, personal trainer or life coach to help you set a plan for your weight loss will help in your journey.

Social Support

It's much easier to adopt new habits if you are supported by people who have the same goals or people who have already done what you want to do. We all have times when we want to quit our programs. Support will help you continue doing what you are doing and see the rationale behind your program.

Incentive

A weight loss program becomes more motivating when you begin to see results. However, if you don't give yourself rewards for the hard work you've done, you may not continue with the same motivation you had in the beginning. When you have achieved a short-term goal, you should reward yourself with a short vacation, new piece of clothing or a peer celebration. Of course, make sure you don't reward yourself by reverting to bad habits that you have been working to steer clear of.

Deadlines

For you to be able to reward yourself, you should make deadlines for your goals. Dividing goals into two, perhaps over two months, will make the goals more manageable. People often procrastinate because they don't have a deadline and then tend to try to lose weight at the last minute. A deadline will help you focus on your goal.

Your chances of success are greater if you continue using these tools. Research has shown that people who do not stick with one tool often drop more than one and either don't make it to their goal or abandon their weight loss program altogether. Print this column, put it on your fridge, and remind yourself to do the right thing every day. Ask a professional to help you with your program, and sooner or later you'll get to your goal.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.