Two dogs poisoned in El Jebel, sheriff’s office seeks help finding those responsible

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the person or persons believed to be involved in poisoning two dogs in the El Jebel Mobile Home Park on Aug. 27.

One dog died after the owners sought care and the other dog had to be put down, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The owners stated that their dogs had been outside in the family yard for a short time, and when they were let back inside, one dog immediately began acting strangely and became very sick,” the statement said. “The dog then vomited some suspected chicken meat, which the family had not fed to the dogs.”

The second dog also became sick after eating the suspect meat. The family took the dogs to a veterinary clinic where the first dog died within a few hours of being poisoned.

“The second dog’s condition continued to worsen and had to be put down the next day,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Blood tests showed a specific poison in the bloodstreams of both dogs.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said it is believed dogs have been poisoned in the neighborhood before, though no reports were filed.

“(Investigators) do suspect that these dogs might have been targeted specifically by a neighbor or someone else in the neighborhood,” the spokeswoman said.

Eagle County Crime Stoppers is assisting deputies by offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is urged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

scondon@aspentimes.com